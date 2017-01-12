Saying 'Russia Must Pay,' Kyiv Sues Moscow At UN Court

Ukraine has sued Russia at the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Moscow of acts of "terrorism" and "discrimination" related to its backing separatists in eastern Ukraine and its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula The Foreign Ministry filed the lawsuit late on January 16 at the request of President Petro Poroshenko. It claims that Russia has violated the UN Convention For The Suppression Of The Financing Of Terrorism by supporting separatists fighting government forces in a war that has killed more than 9,750 people since April 2014.

