Royal IHC launches DEME's LNG-powered TSHD

The launch ceremony of DEME's 7,950m3 dual fuel trailing suction hopper dredger SCHELDT RIVER took place on 14 January at Royal IHC's shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands. "After the successful launch of the world's first LNG-powered hopper MINERVA on 3 December, I am delighted to see SCHELDT RIVER the second IHC-built TSHD capable of operating on LNG nearing completion," says IHC's Executive Director Shipbuilding, Arjan Klijnsoon.

