Robe Sprinkles Extra Magic On Circus At Theatre Carre

The highly acclaimed World Christmas Circus returned to Amsterdam's Royal Theatre Carr for their 2016-17 season for the first time with a new Robe moving light, which was chosen by the hugely popular and successful event's long term lighting designer, Wim Dresens. Wim has lit the Christmas Circus for the last 20 years, and has also been engaged in circus-specific training over the years which has enabled him to perfect the specialist techniques required to light horses 37 featured in this year's show - aerialists, acrobats and other circus performers.

Chicago, IL

