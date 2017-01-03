Robe Sprinkles Extra Magic On Circus At Theatre Carre
The highly acclaimed World Christmas Circus returned to Amsterdam's Royal Theatre Carr for their 2016-17 season for the first time with a new Robe moving light, which was chosen by the hugely popular and successful event's long term lighting designer, Wim Dresens. Wim has lit the Christmas Circus for the last 20 years, and has also been engaged in circus-specific training over the years which has enabled him to perfect the specialist techniques required to light horses 37 featured in this year's show - aerialists, acrobats and other circus performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec '16
|Branderij regular
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC