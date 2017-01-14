Rex Tillerson wouldn't call Putin a war criminal. That was the right choice.
Pierre-Richard Prosper was U.S. ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues from 2001 to 2005 and a prosecutor at the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. John B. Bellinger III served as the legal adviser at the State Department from 2005 to 2009.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
