Philippines says South China Sea ruling not on agenda at ASEAN summit

An arbitration court ruling that rejected China's claims to the South China sea and strained Chinese relations with the Philippines will not be on the agenda of this year's Southeast Asian summit, a senior Philippine official said on Thursday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated last month he wanted to avoid confrontation with China and saw no need to press Beijing to abide by the July ruling that went in favour of the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.