Petrobras investors seek compensation...

Petrobras investors seek compensation in the Netherlands

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Institutional investors who say they lost billions of dollars as a result of the corruption scandal at Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras have launched a compensation case in the Netherlands. In a statement Tuesday, a coalition of investors said it filed a 172-page writ at the District Court of Rotterdam claiming that investors lost billions following "significant asset write-downs and precipitous declines in Petrobras share prices" after allegations of fraud and kickbacks were revealed in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Mon CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC