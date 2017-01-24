Petrobras investors seek compensation in the Netherlands

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Institutional investors who say they lost billions of dollars as a result of the corruption scandal at Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras have launched a compensation case in the Netherlands. In a statement Tuesday, a coalition of investors said it filed a 172-page writ at the District Court of Rotterdam claiming that investors lost billions following "significant asset write-downs and precipitous declines in Petrobras share prices" after allegations of fraud and kickbacks were revealed in 2014.

