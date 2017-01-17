Paul McCartney Sues Sony to Regain Rights to Beatles Songs

Paul McCartney performs on stage, playing a Wal 5-string bass guitar, on the Paul McCartney World Tour at Ahoy on Nov. 11, 1989 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Paul McCartney, the iconic songwriter, has filed suit in New York against Sony/ATV and is looking to get a declaratory judgment that states he will soon regain his copyright ownership share to a treasured catalog of songs created as a member of The Beatles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.