Paris Peace Conference On Israel-Palestine Will Ignore French Law

Today in France 70 nations will come together in Paris and blindly ignore the legal ruling of a highly significant French court just a few years ago. They will most likely issue a statement which creates the impression that Israel's activities in Judea and Samaria are illegal.

Chicago, IL

