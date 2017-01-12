Open your child's window to the world at The British School in The Netherlands
Searching for a school that provides academic excellence and an enriching environment for your child is one of the most momentous decisions a parent will ever make. With four campuses across The Hague, The British School in the Netherlands is large enough to cater for families coming from all over the world and living within the Randstad area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC