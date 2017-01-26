On this day: January 26

Charlie and Ira Louvin, whose hit songs included "I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby," "The Knoxville Girl," "When I Stop Dreaming" and "Cash on the Barrelhead," started off as gospel artists and became Grand Ole Opry members in 1955. The duo broke up in 1963 and Ira Louvin was killed in a car accident two years later.

