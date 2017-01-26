On this day: January 26
Charlie and Ira Louvin, whose hit songs included "I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby," "The Knoxville Girl," "When I Stop Dreaming" and "Cash on the Barrelhead," started off as gospel artists and became Grand Ole Opry members in 1955. The duo broke up in 1963 and Ira Louvin was killed in a car accident two years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC