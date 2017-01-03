Oil prices drop on concerns U.S. production is rising

OIL prices dropped yesterday as signs of increasing United States production outweighed optimism that many other producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies in a bid to bolster the market. Benchmark Brent crude slipped by 96 cents at $56.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures slipped by 88 cents as it traded at $53.11 per barrel.

