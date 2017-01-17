Obbi Oulare's loan spell was cut shor...

Obbi Oulare's loan spell was cut short this month: Action Images

Oulare has only just returned to Vicarage Road after his season-long loan at Zulte Waregem was ended prematurely by the Belgian club. The forward scored once during his loan but was limited to appearances from off the bench with just one start, in the Belgian Cup, during a frustrating spell at Waregem.

