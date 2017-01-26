O U OaOaO O U...O OaU...O O Uoeu...Usu U O O 2017
The sixth annual THIMUN Qatar conference kicked off today with an opening ceremony held at the Qatar National Convention Centre . Organized by Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy schools and THIMUN Foundation, the three-day conference brings together more than 1,800 Model United Nations students from over 80 international schools and 36 local schools, representing 87 nationalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Mon
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC