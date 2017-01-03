New Harlem Village & Church
In the first half of the seventeenth century northern Manhattan was the frontier area with Indian tribes who constantly attacked each other, the European settlers and their free and enslaved African workers. The settlers were not able to withstand the attacks and periodically fled back to New Amsterdam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec '16
|Branderij regular
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC