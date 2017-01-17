New Dutch envoy to CARICOM accredited

CARICOM and the Netherlands on Wednesday renewed a mechanism for diplomatic cooperation with the accreditation of a new Dutch envoy to the regional body, Ambassador Jules Bijl. In a ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat on 18 January 2017, CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, said the Community was keen to learn more of the Netherland's experiences in a range of areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.