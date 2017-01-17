New Dutch envoy to CARICOM accredited

New Dutch envoy to CARICOM accredited

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

CARICOM and the Netherlands on Wednesday renewed a mechanism for diplomatic cooperation with the accreditation of a new Dutch envoy to the regional body, Ambassador Jules Bijl. In a ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat on 18 January 2017, CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, said the Community was keen to learn more of the Netherland's experiences in a range of areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 5 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 5
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec '16 Jess 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC