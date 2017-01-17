Netanyahu: Regulation Bill is an 'irresponsible move'
Despite having supported the Regulation Bill in the past, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the proposed legislation on Sunday, calling it an "irresponsible move." "It's possible that the UN Security Council resolution passed because of the advancement of this legislation," Netanyahu said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Sat
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC