MK Tibi: Israel will be tried at ICC
MK Ahmed Tibi threatened that Israel faces charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court at the Hague for its actions in Judea and Samaria following the conviction of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria on charges of manslaughter.
