MH17 relatives mull new search in Ukraine for remains

Families of the MH17 plane disaster victims may push for a renewed search of the crash site in eastern Ukraine after the recent discovery of a bone fragment belonging to one of the dead. A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 18, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.