MH17 relatives mull new search in Ukr...

MH17 relatives mull new search in Ukraine for remains

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Families of the MH17 plane disaster victims may push for a renewed search of the crash site in eastern Ukraine after the recent discovery of a bone fragment belonging to one of the dead. A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 18, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Fri Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec '16 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec '16 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec '16 kennedy_christian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC