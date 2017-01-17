Medical marijuana chewing gum to trea...

Medical marijuana chewing gum to treat IBS in Dutch trial

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Drug Researcher

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. will start 40-person clinical trial in the Netherlands for a mint-flavoured medical marijuana chewing gum to treat Irritable bowel syndrome . AXIM has encapsulated hemp oil and the psychoactive-substance tetrahydrocannabinol from the Cannabis sativa plant into mint-flavoured chewing gums as an analgesic for chronic diseases, including Multiple sclerosis and IBS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Tue Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec '16 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec '16 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC