Medical marijuana chewing gum to treat IBS in Dutch trial
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. will start 40-person clinical trial in the Netherlands for a mint-flavoured medical marijuana chewing gum to treat Irritable bowel syndrome . AXIM has encapsulated hemp oil and the psychoactive-substance tetrahydrocannabinol from the Cannabis sativa plant into mint-flavoured chewing gums as an analgesic for chronic diseases, including Multiple sclerosis and IBS.
