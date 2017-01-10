Margaret Thatcher Projects Presents H...

Margaret Thatcher Projects Presents Hoping for Clear Skies

Margaret Thatcher Projects is proud to present the group exhibition Hoping for Clear Skies , inspired by Thomas Hardy's sonnet "At a Lunar Eclipse". The exhibition will include works by six female artists Jaq Belcher, Lula Mae Blocton, Maureen McQuillan, Maria Park, Heidi Spector and Heidi van Wieren.

Chicago, IL

