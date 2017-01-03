Man who shouted about explosives near Dutch Parliament held
Police in The Hague detained a man they described as "possibly disturbed" near the Dutch parliament on Thursday after he threw a bag and shouted that it contained explosives. Parliament buildings were sealed off by military police temporarily while explosives experts checked the bag.
