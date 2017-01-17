Louis van Gaal: Ex-Man Utd, Barcelona...

Louis van Gaal: Ex-Man Utd, Barcelona and Netherlands manager retires

Ex-Manchester United and Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says he has retired from coaching after a 26-year career. Van Gaal, 65, has been out of work since being sacked by United hours after winning the FA Cup in May 2016.

