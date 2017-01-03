Laura Stevenson released a live album...

Laura Stevenson released a live album, touring

Laura Stevenson is heading out on tour with Kevin Devine in Europe & The UK later this month ; the tour will apparently involve formal wear? After that European trip, Laura will return to the US for some headlining dates of her own, including two in NYC. One is March 24 at Le Poisson Rouge with Soccer Mommy , and the second is March 26 at Rough Trade with Adult Mom and Hiccup .

