Laura Stevenson released a live album, touring
Laura Stevenson is heading out on tour with Kevin Devine in Europe & The UK later this month ; the tour will apparently involve formal wear? After that European trip, Laura will return to the US for some headlining dates of her own, including two in NYC. One is March 24 at Le Poisson Rouge with Soccer Mommy , and the second is March 26 at Rough Trade with Adult Mom and Hiccup .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|17 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
