Krono's Quartet Announces Year Three Of Fifty for the Future

Kronos Quartet/Kronos Performing Arts Association is proud to announce the third group of composers for Fifty for the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire. Launched in 2015, Fifty for the Future is an exciting partnership with Carnegie Hall and others to create 50 new works - by 25 women and 25 men - expressly for the training of students and emerging professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.