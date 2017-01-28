Krono's Quartet Announces Year Three Of Fifty for the Future
Kronos Quartet/Kronos Performing Arts Association is proud to announce the third group of composers for Fifty for the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire. Launched in 2015, Fifty for the Future is an exciting partnership with Carnegie Hall and others to create 50 new works - by 25 women and 25 men - expressly for the training of students and emerging professionals.
