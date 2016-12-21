Krauthammer: Obama's final, most sham...

Krauthammer: Obama's final, most shameful, legacy moment

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Members of the U.N. Security Council vote on Dec. 23 in favor of an amendment condemning Israel for its practice of establishing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The audience - overwhelmingly Jewish, passionately pro-Israel and supremely gullible - applauded wildly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC