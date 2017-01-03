Kosovo charges Serbian citizen with war crimes
The Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo [official website] released a statement [press release] announcing the indictment of the defendant, identified only as "B.S.," for actions allegedly committed in Fushe, Kosovo, in 1999. The statement also indicates the indictment was filed by the Special Prosecution after B.S. was extradited from Bosnia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Fri
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC