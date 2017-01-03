Kosovo charges Serbian citizen with w...

Kosovo charges Serbian citizen with war crimes

Read more: Jurist

The Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo [official website] released a statement [press release] announcing the indictment of the defendant, identified only as "B.S.," for actions allegedly committed in Fushe, Kosovo, in 1999. The statement also indicates the indictment was filed by the Special Prosecution after B.S. was extradited from Bosnia.

