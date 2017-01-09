Keller Rohrback Client Named 2016 Arms Control Person of the Year
Keller Rohrback is delighted to announce that the Republic of the Marshall Islands and its former Foreign Minister Tony deBrum, have been officially named the "2016 Arms Control Person of the Year," based on the RMI's unprecedented legal actions to enforce the obligation to negotiate nuclear disarmament in good faith. A nuclear weapon is detonated at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec '16
|Branderij regular
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC