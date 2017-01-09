Keller Rohrback Client Named 2016 Arms Control Person of the Year

Keller Rohrback is delighted to announce that the Republic of the Marshall Islands and its former Foreign Minister Tony deBrum, have been officially named the "2016 Arms Control Person of the Year," based on the RMI's unprecedented legal actions to enforce the obligation to negotiate nuclear disarmament in good faith. A nuclear weapon is detonated at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1946.

