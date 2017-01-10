'Jewish Home to blame for UN's anti-Israel resolution'

MK and former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni slammed supporters of the Regulation Law, accusing them of bringing on the anti-Israel resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council in December. The Regulation Law, which has passed its first reading in the Knesset, has been promoted by the Jewish Home party and Likud MKs, who have argued it is a necessary legal protection for towns in Judea and Samaria from ex post facto claims of ownership by alleged absentee land owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.