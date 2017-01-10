'Jewish Home to blame for UN's anti-Israel resolution'
MK and former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni slammed supporters of the Regulation Law, accusing them of bringing on the anti-Israel resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council in December. The Regulation Law, which has passed its first reading in the Knesset, has been promoted by the Jewish Home party and Likud MKs, who have argued it is a necessary legal protection for towns in Judea and Samaria from ex post facto claims of ownership by alleged absentee land owners.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|1 hr
|Crnogorac
|7
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
