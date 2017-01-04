Israeli Soldier Found Guilty in Killing That Divided Country an hour ago

An Israeli military court convicted a soldier of manslaughter for killing a wounded and immobilized Palestinian assailant, after a months-long trial that generated an anguished national debate over ethics in the military. Sgt. Elor Azaria "needlessly" shot Abed al-Fatah al-Sharif in the West Bank city of Hebron last March because he believed he should die after attacking Israeli soldiers, according to a three-judge military panel meeting in army headquarters in Tel Aviv.

