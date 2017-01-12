Iran still negotiating oil swap with Kazakhstan, Russia
Iran is negotiating with Russia and Kazakhstan to resume crude oil swap, Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy director for development and engineering affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company , said. Talks are underway with Kazakh firms and government as well as Russia in this regard, Manouchehri said, ISNA news agency reported Jan. 14. He further said that grounds are prepared for resuming crude oil swap with Caspian states, adding that it is not clear when the talks would be concluded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Fri
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC