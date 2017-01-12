Iran still negotiating oil swap with Kazakhstan, Russia

Iran is negotiating with Russia and Kazakhstan to resume crude oil swap, Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy director for development and engineering affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company , said. Talks are underway with Kazakh firms and government as well as Russia in this regard, Manouchehri said, ISNA news agency reported Jan. 14. He further said that grounds are prepared for resuming crude oil swap with Caspian states, adding that it is not clear when the talks would be concluded.

