Investigators Identify Optimal Conditions for Growth of Legionella Bacteria
The bacteria that cause Legionnaire's disease grow well in warm tap water installations with ample dissolved organic matter--conditions that support the growth of biofilms. The research was published Jan. 6 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
