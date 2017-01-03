Investigators Identify Optimal Condit...

Investigators Identify Optimal Conditions for Growth of Legionella Bacteria

The bacteria that cause Legionnaire's disease grow well in warm tap water installations with ample dissolved organic matter--conditions that support the growth of biofilms. The research was published Jan. 6 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

