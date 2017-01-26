International lawyer accuses Dutch po...

International lawyer accuses Dutch police of racially motivated attack

The American lawyer, Chaka Laguerre, claims [ Independent report] that she was "brutalised, arrested and thrown into jail" after two officers stopped her Tuesday morning for walking her bike across the road on a red light. The police department in The Hague [official website], where Laguerre works at the International Court of Justice [official website], has denied [POLITIE report] these allegations, claiming that it was necessary to take Laguerre to the police station because she "kept resisting."

