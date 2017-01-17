In the dark: Major power outage hits ...

In the dark: Major power outage hits Amsterdam

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Large parts of Amsterdam have been hit by a power outage, snarling traffic around the city as trains and trams were halted and many electric road signs stopped working. Electricity provider Liander said that 360,000 homes were left without power in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

