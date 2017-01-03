How Thatcher and Fitzgerald plotted t...

How Thatcher and Fitzgerald plotted to defeat IRA

State papers have shown the degree to which former 26 County Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald accepted the Tory line in exchanges with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher 30 years ago. Despite the 30-year rule, many of the 1986 papers have again been withheld for 'national security' reasons, including almost all those on the transformative split which took place within Sinn Fein following the party's annual conference that year.

Chicago, IL

