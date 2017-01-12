How Tata's plan to hive off A 14bn pension scheme as part of...
Tata Steel's offer to pay 'hundreds of millions' of pounds into its pension scheme in return for the release of the fund's claim over the firm's key Dutch plant is unlikely to clear the way for the company to hive off the scheme, experts warn. But Tata says it needs to separate the 130,000-member British Steel Pension Scheme from the business for the plan to go ahead.
Read more at Mail on Sunday.
