Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's previous visits to Europe

Xinhuanet

After he took office in March 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the relationship between China and Europe, with five visits having been paid to the region. During Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2014, Xi embarked on a journey of foreign visits, including attending the Third Nuclear Security Summit and state visits to the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Germany.

Chicago, IL

