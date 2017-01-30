Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Calls Trump's Immigration Order 'An Assault on Civil Liberties'
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016 on Nov. 6, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong has joined the rising chorus or people protesting President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration, calling the "extreme vetting" order part of an "all out assault on civil liberties."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC