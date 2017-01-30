Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Fixed income investor meetings
Golar LNG Partners L.P. has mandated Danske Bank Markets, DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Tuesday 31st January, 2017. Following the investor meetings, a USD denominated 4.5 year senior unsecured bond transaction may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC