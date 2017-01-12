Fraud investigators raid Damen Shipyards in foreign bribery case

Jan 16 Dutch investigators have raided the Netherlands' biggest ship builder, Damen Shipyards, as part of a criminal investigation into a foreign bribery case, the finance ministry's anti-fraud agency said on Monday. Investigators from Fiscal Information and Investigation Service seized documents from the shipbuilder's head office in Gorinchem during the raid, which was carried out last week, said agency spokeswoman Valentine Hoen.

