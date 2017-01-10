France Orders Release On Bail Of Former Kosovo PM
A court in France has ordered former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj released from custody pending a decision on his possible extradition to Serbia. The court in the city of Colmar ruled on January 12 that Haradinaj can remain under judicial supervision on bail while his case is being considered.
