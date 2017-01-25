For 'Dutch Donald Trump,' A Surge In ...

For 'Dutch Donald Trump,' A Surge In Popularity Before March Elections

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

At a political rally in March 2014, Geert Wilders, a member of the Dutch parliament and head of the far-right Freedom Party, asked supporters: That scene, carried live on Dutch TV and replayed over and over again, offended many Dutch citizens. Within months, more than 5,000 of them joined a class action lawsuit suing Wilders for discrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Mon CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC