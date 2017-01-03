Family of terrorist: We'll take Azariya to the Hague
Shortly after IDF Sgt. Elor Azariya was convicted Wednesday afternoon of manslaughter for the killing of a wounded terrorist in Hevron in March of last year, the terrorist's family announced plans to bring Azariya before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
