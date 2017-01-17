Europe's right-wing populists to flex...

Europe's right-wing populists to flex muscles in Germany meeting

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen will lead a European gathering of right-wing populist parties in Germany on Saturday in a show of strength ahead of crucial elections across the region this year. The congress in the western city of Koblenz will also feature Geert Wilders of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party, Frauke Petry of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany and Matteo Salvini of Italy's xenophobic Northern League.

