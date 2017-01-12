Ethnic tensions escalating in Bosnia,...

Ethnic tensions escalating in Bosnia, where US troops once kept the peace

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

Bosnia, where thousands of Americans kept the peace after a three-year war, is again facing an ethnic crisis, threatening the U.S.-brokered agreement that ended Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II. Over the past year, the leader of the Bosnian Serb entity, Milorad Dodik, has repeatedly questioned the need to keep Bosnia united under the formula established in the 1995 Dayton Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Fri Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec '16 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec '16 kennedy_christian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,797 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC