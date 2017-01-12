Ethnic tensions escalating in Bosnia, where US troops once kept the peace
Bosnia, where thousands of Americans kept the peace after a three-year war, is again facing an ethnic crisis, threatening the U.S.-brokered agreement that ended Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II. Over the past year, the leader of the Bosnian Serb entity, Milorad Dodik, has repeatedly questioned the need to keep Bosnia united under the formula established in the 1995 Dayton Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Fri
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC