Ethnic tensions escalating in Bosnia, where US troops once kept the peace

Bosnia, where thousands of Americans kept the peace after a three-year war, is again facing an ethnic crisis, threatening the U.S.-brokered agreement that ended Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II. Over the past year, the leader of the Bosnian Serb entity, Milorad Dodik, has repeatedly questioned the need to keep Bosnia united under the formula established in the 1995 Dayton Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.