Energy diplomacy takes wing?

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture Education & Research Institute and the Research Institute for Energy Management & Planning - University of Tehran, the Founders of the Caspian Energy Grid , have welcomed, the Airbus A320 jet delivery to Iran on 12th Jan. 2017, which marks the first new plane delivered directly to Iran by a western manufacturer since 1979, and supported the EU based entity initiative, the International Research Network for holding Iran Business Symposium during 21-23 Feb. 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

