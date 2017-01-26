Duterte accuses US of building 'perma...

Duterte accuses US of building 'permanent' arsenal in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accused the United States on Sunday of risking regional stability by building permanent arms depots in his country, and threatened to respond by scrapping a security treaty between them. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before soldiers during a visit at a military camp in Awang, Maguindanao in southern Philippines January 27, 2017.

