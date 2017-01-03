Dutch trains now all powered by wind ...

Dutch trains now all powered by wind energy

All Dutch trains are now 100 per cent powered by electricity generated by wind energy, the national railway company NS said on Tuesday, calling it a world first. Eneco and NS said on a joint website that some 600,000 passengers daily are "the first in the world" to travel thanks to wind energy.

