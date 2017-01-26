Dutch police reject U.S. woman's claim of racist brutality
Dutch police have rejected claims by a black American lawyer working at the United Nations' highest court that she was a victim of racially motivated brutality by officers in The Hague. In a Facebook post that had been taken down Friday, Chaka Laguerre wrote that she was violently arrested by two Hague police officers after they spotted her jaywalking on Tuesday morning.
