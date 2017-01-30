Dutch mosques shut doors at prayers after Canada attack9 min ago

Dutch mosques shut doors at prayers a...

Four of the largest mosques in The Netherlands said today they will shut their doors during major prayer meetings after six people were killed in attack on a Canadian mosque. The Blue Mosque in Amsterdam, The Hague's as-Sunnah Mosque, Rotterdam's Essalam Mosque and the Omar Al Farouq Mosque in Utrecht said in a statement "we feel compelled to close mosque doors during prayers."

