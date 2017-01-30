Dutch mosques lock doors at prayers after Canada attack
Four of the largest mosques in The Netherlands said on Monday they will shut their doors during major prayer meetings after six people were killed in an attack on a Canadian mosque . The Blue Mosque in Amsterdam, The Hague's as-Sunnah Mosque, Rotterdam's Essalam Mosque and the Omar Al Farouq Mosque in Utrecht said in a statement "we feel compelled to close mosque doors during prayers".
